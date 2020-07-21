Arnold Stanley Vallombroso September 16, 1954 - May 8, 2020 San Diego Arnold Stanley Vallombroso was born in New Haven, Connecticut at Grace New Haven Community Hospital on September 16,1954, by Norma Janette Vallombroso and his father, Elmer Arnold Barrett. Arnold's stepfather, Thomas M. Vallombroso Sr. who played a vital role in Arnold's life became nothing short of his real father, and in doing so Arnold legally changed his last name from Barrett to Vallombroso. Arnold served in the Army for a short period of time and was honorably discharged due to an incident which caused severe hearing loss. He graduated from New Haven State Academy after four long years in which he ventured into collections for a long majority of his life. He became a Deacon at Christian Secure Ministries and helped open a food bank in Florida for the less fortunate. He became a man of God and devoted the rest of his life to helping the less fortunate and working with the church. Unfortunately, Arnold was unexpectedly taken from us on May 08, 2020, in the comfort of his home in San Diego CA.He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Janette Vallombroso and father Thomas M. Vallombroso.He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Ann Vallombroso, his son, Joseph Arnold Vallombroso, his granddaughter, Lily Addisyn Douglas; his brother, Thomas Vallombroso Jr., his sisters, Vivian Selmquist, Carmel Blankenship-Livi, Judy Barrett-Guarina; his nieces, Theresa Barrett, Cordelia Vallombroso, and his nephew Tony Guarino.His greatest accomplishments in his life were his children and grandchildren."For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have ever lasting life" John 3:16



