Arthur Albert Schulze

Arthur Albert Schulze Obituary
Arthur Albert Schulze San Diego Walking with his best friend "Doc" (pictured above) again.As per Art's wishes, the family will spread his ashes in his favorite hunting and ?shing locations.A celebration of life will be held at the Bernardo Winery, 13330 Paseo Del Verano San Diego on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1-3 pm.In lieu of ?owers, donations in Art's name may be made to Elizabeth Hospice in Escondido, California or to a . September 18, 1951 - August 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, 2019
