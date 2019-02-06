Arthur David Art' Kinane December 20, 1928 - January 31, 2019 Fort Wayne, IN Arthur David "Art" Kinane passed from this life on Thursday, January 31st, 2019, aged 90 years. Art was born in Lynn, MA, on December 20, 1928. Art grew up in both Lynn and New York City, and entered the Navy at age 16, where he served in both World War II and in the Korean War. During his career Art owned a bicycle shop, sold women's formal wear, drilled for oil in West Virginia, planted wheat in Oregon, maintained a real estate broker's license, worked on the Minute Man Missile project, and fell in love with aviation manufacturing. Art retired as a mechanical engineer in management with Teledyne Ryan Aeronautics in San Diego, which helped build the Army's Apache helicopter and several drones. Art loved the water and lived in and around it his entire life. In addition, he was a fast friend to anyone he met, a gracious host, and an avid gardener. Art lived all over the country, but spent most of his years on the East Coast, California, and Michigan; spending his final years in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Art was preceded in death by his sons David and James "Jim" Kinane. He is survived by Janice, his wife of 34 years, son Michael Kinane, daughters Susan Kinane and Kathleen "Kathy" Kinane; stepchildren Jennifer Samuelson and Ben (Emily) Bodkin; six grandchildren Christina (Cory) Hendrickson, Michael Kai Ming Kinane, Sarah Kinane, Katherine Bodkin, Samuel Bodkin, and Peter Bodkin; and two great-grandchildren Ellie and Ethan Hendrickson. Art's favorite farewell was "always a pleasure," a fitting close to a remarkable life. Visitation will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Military Honors will take place at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkview Foundation for Hospice Care, or to the . To leave an online condolence please visit, www.domccombandsons.com. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary