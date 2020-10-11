1/1
Arthur G. Rossiter
Arthur G. Rossiter
June 1, 1939 - October 1, 2020
San Diego
Arthur G. Rossiter, 81, died October 1st at his home in San Diego. Arthur was the youngest of three children born in the Bronx, N.Y. City to the late Harold G. and Dorothy E. Rossiter. After graduating in 1966 from Baruch College, N.Y., Arthur fulfilled a dream and travelled to Egypt. He visited countless tombs, temples, and sights by the Nile near Luxor, bicycling around the Valley of the Kings. Arthur had a lifelong interest in Egyptology.Retiring from Burlington Industries, Arthur moved to San Diego about 2006, where he enjoyed Balboa Park, and the swinging bridges near his Hillcrest neighborhood. Arthur had many friends, he loved to travel, and preferred serving visitors his lemon chicken or delicious curry recipes. He was a frequent volunteer in support of his community.Arthur Rossiter leaves behind many beloved friends and family, including his two elder siblings, Verna Rossiter DiSanto and Harold T. "Harry" Rossiter. Due to the COVID crisis, no service is scheduled. In the spirit of his work at food banks and charities, donations are suggested in Arthur's memory to your favorite cause.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
