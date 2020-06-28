Arthur Levinson June 4, 2020 San Diego Arthur Levinson passed away June 4, 2020, at his home in Bankers Hill, two weeks shy of his 94th birthday. A lover of sports, the arts, and a voracious consumer of news, he lived an extraordinary, full life. A 1948 graduate of Stanford University, Arthur was an entrepreneurial businessman, founding and heading Surtidora de Comercio in Baja California in the 1960s and, in the 1980s, The Weekend Exercise Company, the leading producer of women's athletic apparel in America at the time, with brand names such as Marika and Baryshnikov. Arthur attended Point Loma High school before going to Stanford. Arthur served as Campaign Chairman and then President of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of San Diego County and was deeply committed to supporting and strengthening Jewish and other communal institutions. Arthur chaired the original building campaign fund for the Jewish Community Center in UTC. Arthur was a member of the board of directors and executive committee of the La Jolla Playhouse. Arthur was born in 1926 in Centralia, WA, and lived most of his life in San Diego. He met his bride, Sandra, at the Jewish Community Center in 1953. They were married for 65 years and together raised their two children, Lori Bolotin, who died in 2012, and Michael Levinson. In addition to his wife Sandy and son Michael, Arthur is survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations in Arthur's memory may be made to the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego, Marjorie Kaplan Endowment Fund.



