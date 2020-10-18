Arthur Metcalfe

June 12, 1922 - October 11, 2020

Carlsbad

Born in England, Arthur received his Ph.D. in Physics from Cambridge University, then moved to Canada with his wife, Ruth.In 1950 he began working at Armour Research Foundation in Chicago, where he invented a process to make metal lightweight by making it fibrous, an invention which has had many space-age applications. Though he became an American citizen, he remained British to his core, imperturbable and resolutely cheery.In 1960 he came to San Diego, where he became Director of Research at Solar Turbines, retiring in 1987. He then consulted and presented scientific papers around the world for many years. He also served as Treasurer of Hemlock Society USA and later as Chair of the Hemlock Society USA board. After his wife died in 1977 he married Sallie Troy. After her death in 2003, he married Adena Davis, who survives him. His daughters Jeanette Neeley and Jackie Metcalfe, grandchildren Alexis Famania and Shawn Neeley, and five great-grandchildren also survive him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Though he suffered the privations of war in England and the loss of two wives, he retained a rigorous scientific mind, a generous heart, and an abundance of merriment throughout his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store