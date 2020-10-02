Arthur Mosgofian

July 13, 1951 - April 7, 2020

Oceanside

Arthur Mosgofian passed away on April 7, 2020, after an in-home accident. Artie, as he was known to his friends and family, was a kind and loving man who would help anyone. He was always quick with a joke or pun to make you laugh or have you rolling your eyes, saying, did he really just say that? And you'd laugh. Artie was a Marine, stationed in San Diego, and fell in love with the area, where he then stayed 40 yrs. He only came back east for Thanksgiving or special occasions.He loved his work as a massage therapist, but he was so much more than that. When you were on his table, he talked about his family, about stresses you were showing. He was able to tell you more about yourself from feeling your muscles and body. And you would listen. But when you walked out, you felt great and refreshed, with a new sense of yourself. He was a healer. He often charged less for his work than he could have because he wanted to help the people that needed it most. On his last day, he was able to give others life with organs and tissue donations.



