Arthur R Schauffert San Diego Arthur R. Schauffert, 92, loving husband of Patricia and father of sons Arthur, John & William and daughters Eileen Solomito & Barbara Scorziello has passed. He and "Pat" (formerly Patricia A. Moore of Richmond Hill, NY) were married for 69 years. "Art" served two years with the US Army in Allied-occupied Germany. He joined the Fire Department of New York in June 1951, retiring as Battalion Chief. His FDNY assignments began in Brooklyn with Engine 221/Hook & Ladder 104 in Williamsburg, Engine 256 in Fort Greene and Ladder 110 in Brooklyn Heights. Bronx-stationed firefighters responded to an average of 12,000 calls a year during the 1970's, so Art preferred to serve with "New York's Bravest" as Captain of Engine 83/Ladder 29 in the South Bronx. He loved fighting fires with his FDNY "Brothers" for 37 years and led the Bronx's 15th Battalion when he retired in October 1987. Ever the public servant, Art was a member of the Fire Department Holy Name Society, Rosedale NY Ambulance Corps, Knights of Columbus and Lions Club. As a Scoutmaster, his favorite avocation, he led his Boy Scouts of America on hiking and camping trips in all seasons. Art's devoted wife Pat and their five children will always remember their very rustic summer vacations to upstate New York and beach excursions on Long Island, all while packed into a 1962 Ford Fairlane! A lifelong NY baseball fan, he adopted the Padres when he and Pat moved to San Diego in 1990. At Casa de las Campanas in Rancho Bernardo, he devoted his spare time to community projects in the woodworking shop and cultivating the Casa Rose Garden with Pat. He is survived by his wife Patricia, 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass for Arthur will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rancho Bernardo on November 4th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019