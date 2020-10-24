Arthur Rios

Arthur 'Turo' Rios



Oceanside

Art, born and raised in Oceanside, CA where his love & peace was found at the beach. Awaiting his arrival are his mother & father, Natalie G Sandoval & Manuel Rios, his nia & nio, Frances & Sabino Romero, and his sister, Diana Rios-Dunbar. His siblings, Daniel & David Rios, Terry Rios-Reynaga and Andrea C Sandoval plan to spread his ashes at his favorite spot, the beach. May perpetual light shine upon him. June 21, 1961 - October 9, 2020



