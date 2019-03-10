Arthur Art' Roemmich November 27, 1917 - February 25, 2019 San Diego, CA Arthur "Art" Roemmich was born November 27, 1917 in Burt, ND, to Jacob and Sophia Roemmich. The same town his wife of 66 years, Ella Lois, was born. He grew up on a farm near Mott, ND. Art was one of 11 children (9 boys, 2 girls). Life on the farm in those days was very hard. Art graduated from Mott HS in 1936, this was during the Great Depression. His father suggested he should consider joining the Navy versus working on the family farm. After many days of thought, given jobs in Mott were scarce during the Great Depression and he did not relish being a farmer, he opted to enlist in the Navy. Art served for 22 years, where he rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. During his Naval service he fought in WWII and Korea, where he served on various ships and stationed at various shore locations. Art retired from the Navy in 1959, while stationed in San Diego. He was one of 6 Roemmich brothers who served in the military.He started his second career in 1959 and worked for the San Diego Unified School District for 22 years, finally retiring in 1981. He and Ella Lois traveled to over 50 States and took several international trips. He and Lois especially enjoyed multiple trips to Hawaii. His wife Ella Lois passed away in 2011. Art is survived by sons, Dennis and wife Ruth (Texas), and Duane and wife Julia (Florida); nieces, Carole Wilson and husband Jay (San Diego), and Shirley Beyer and husband Marv (Julian) and their families; granddaughters, Lisa Piper (NC), Loren Christian and husband Jeff (NY), Lindsay Martz and husband Kevin (TX), and Renae Roemmich (OR); great-grandchildren, Xander and Maddy Christian, and Allison and Taylor Martz, as well as other nieces and nephews. Art is also survived by a brother, Albert, age 98 (San Diego). Art's ashes will be interred in a private military ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery next to Ella Lois's gravesite. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the San Diego Honor Flight (www.sandiegohonorflight.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary