|
|
Arturo E. Atayde September 12, 1931 - July 6, 2019 Vista Arturo E. Atayde passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rosario Atayde and his children Gloria A. Cabrera, of Riverside, CA and Carlos and Nancy Atayde, of Lenexa, KS. He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, July 20, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S. Melrose Dr., Oceanside, CA
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 13 to July 14, 2019