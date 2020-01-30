|
Arturo Zertuche December 3, 1926 - January 22, 2020 San Diego At the age of 17, Arturo immigrated to the United States, where he dedicated himself to his passion for baking. In 1974, he opened his own business and was the founder of La Espiga de Oro Mexican Bakery. He is survived by his loving wife, Socorro, two sons, two stepdaughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. May he rest in peace.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020