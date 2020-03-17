|
Aubrey Glenn Bud' Owen May 21, 1923 - March 8, 2020 POWAY Aubrey "Bud" Glenn Owen Jr. passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born to Aubrey Glenn Owen Sr. and Sienna Marie (Vassar) Owen on May 21, 1923, and was the oldest of nine. He enlisted into the Marine Corp in 1942, and served as a procurement clerk in Hawthorne, NV at the Army Ammunitions depot, in the invasion of Saipan and Okinawa and in the occupation of China during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946, and lived in both Hemet and LA California. In 1948, he was called from inactive duty to the Marine Corps reserves and served in Korea from 1950 to 1951. He was honorably discharged in June, 1951.On June 1, 1952, he married Barbara Jean (Fairfield) Owen in Van Nuys, CA. They had two children, Glenn Edward and Sharon Lee. "Bud" enjoyed his work at Adohr Milk Farms, delivering to residential homes and working his way up to Foreman. Later he worked in wholesale dairy delivery at Foremost. But his true love was being with his family and serving as Cub Scout Master, Boy Scout Leader, Little League volunteer, and church usher. Like many in his family he was born with an artistic nature and loved building and woodworking. He built a playhouse for his kids and grandkids, a cradle for his daughter and granddaughter, a train case for his son, and shadow boxes for both. He would make trophies for each person in his church bowling league, build whatever his church needed, build on a family room at his home, build games and eventually build several unique toys for his grandkids. He even crafted a wooden coyote mascot that hangs in the multipurpose room at Canyon View Elementary School. He loved model trains building a HO scale layout in his last three garages. He volunteered for the San Diego Model Railroad Club for many years.Bud was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved to play games, teach his art of building and model train layouts, and just gather with his family.Bud was a very social person. He and Barbara would host New Year's Eve parties for many years. They were involved in the Disneyland Squares (dancing) and were officers of the Suncrest Motor Coach Club. They loved to camp with friends or family in their motorhome.Bud's pride and joy were his two kids, six grandkids and their spouses and five great grandkids. He leaves behind his children, Glenn Owen and Sharon Dutton, his grandchildren and spouses, Bryan and Jessica Dutton, Michael and Jenna Galas, Loriel Dutton, Nathan and Emily Owen, Kyle and Bridgette Owen and Casey and Katie Owen and his five great-children, Kira Dutton, Graham and Beckett Owen, Julia Galas, and Emelia Owen. He leaves behind one sister, Shirley Livingston, two brothers, Ronald and Gary Owen, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his wife of 50 years, Barbara, his brothers, Richard, Robert, and Edward Owen and his sisters, Sienna Neal and Barbara Sue Harris.Bud and Barbara resided in the San Fernando Valley, Santa Ana, San Diego and Lompoc. Bud died at his home at Gateway Gardens Assisted Living in Poway, CA. We are thankful that he was able to communicate or see many of his family and friends right before his passing. His ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean in May and a service will be held in July during the family reunion.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to his church, Penasquitos Lutheran. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020