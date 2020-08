Or Copy this URL to Share

Audree' June Meloche



San Diego

Audree' passed peacefully at home. She is survived by her husband, AL, her son, Steve, 7 grandchildren and 11 Great-grand children. June 10, 1935 - August 8, 2020



