Audrey Gerry' Cadwalader April 16, 1929 - March 13, 2019 LA MESA It is with great sadness Gerry's family announces her passing on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 89. She was an amazing partner, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gerry was born April 16, 1929 in Oklahoma and in 1949, made her home here in San Diego. Known for her passion for helping others, Gerry was deeply involved in various organizations throughout her life including PTA, Youth Sports, American Legion Post 282 Auxiliary, and California Girl's State. Perhaps Gerry's greatest passion, aside from her family, was her love of nature. She was an avid fisherwoman and spent countless summers fishing and camping in the Eastern Sierras. Gerry will be forever remembered by her partner Gerald Chapman, her children Darla Rosendahl, Jeannie Radogna, Jan Knudson and Chuck Cadwalader II, her grandchildren Dawn, Patrick, Haley, Dayne, Tami, Dave, Chaz and Max as well as her great-grandchildren Wesley, Brianne, Kourtny, Kayla, Vanessa, Courtney and Everly. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Charles Cadwalader. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 pm in Alpine, CA. Details about the event can be found at the following link: https://legacyfuneralcare.com/tribute/all-services/index.html.In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name (Audrey G. Cadwalader) to the Bridgeport Fish Enhancement Foundation (https://www.bridgeportfish.com/donate), or California Girls State Alumnae Foundation (http://www.cagsaf.org/donate). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary