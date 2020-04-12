|
|
Audrey Irene Neer April 17, 1940 - March 26, 2020 San Diego Audrey passed peacefully at home with her husband and sister-in-law at her side. Audrey was born in Everett, Washington, to Harry Arnold Thompson and Elsie Irene Thompson [Lowman]. She attended school in Everett, graduating from Everett High School in June of 1958. Audrey also attended the University of Washington at Seattle for a short time. While working at New York Life in Seattle she met her husband-to-be David Whitson Neer, shortly after his separation from the U.S. Navy. Audrey and David were married at Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett, on May 13, 1961. Audrey became very active in church affairs, which continued throughout her life. In 1968 the family moved to Southern California living first in Monrovia, then Glendora finally moving to San Diego in 1974. There, Audrey was the ultimate volunteer, caregiver, mom and entrepreneur. As a volunteer she was a backyard swim teacher, very active in scouting as a den mother and pack committee member. She became a Boy Scout merit badge counselor for swimming, lifesaving and canoeing. Audrey was also active in the Episcopal Cursillo and Kairos prison ministry. For 30 years she was a foreign exchange student and teacher hostess. As a caregiver she attended her mother for a number of years, then continued that calling with two more friends. She was a wonderful mother and cook always having enough prepared to put extra plates on the table. At one time she was also a partner in a business called Visual Inventory Systems doing video inventories for insurance purposes. Audrey lit up a room when she entered, with a beauty and grace that made her much loved by many. She loved live theater and was a Lamb's Players season ticket holder for several years. Audrey also loved to travel and made many trips into Mexico visiting 14 Mexican states, and additional trips to Canada, Costa Rica, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hawaii, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and many places in the United States. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald Verne and John Larry. Audrey is survived by her husband David, three sons Jeffrey Whitson (Diane), Mark David (Karen) and Stephen Patrick (Krystine). Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Valerie, Hannah, Naomi, Debra, William and Philip, and six great-grandchildren. Services of Interment and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020