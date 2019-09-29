|
|
Aurelia A. Lita' Blackwood January 14, 1926 - September 4, 2019 Chula Vista Aurelia A. Lita' Blackwood of Chula Vista, CA, passed away on September 4, 2019, with her family by her side at the age of 93. Lita was born in Calexico, California on January, 14, 1926, and lived there until moving to Little Italy in the 1940s, and went on to attend San Diego High School. After high school, she went to work as a typist on North Island. It was there she met the love of her life, Doyle, her husband of 60 years, before his passing in 2013. Lita and Doyle dated during his deployment at the end of World War II and during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from Korea, they married and later on together opened Crest Offset Printing, in 1956 where Lita oversaw the office operations for over 30 years. Lita was dedicated to her special needs daughter, Kathleen, with whom she shared a special bond. Her passion for family was evident in the way she lived her life, always there for the ones she loved. Holidays were always a special time for her, as she enjoyed having the whole family gather together in her home to celebrate. She will be deeply missed. Lita is survived by her sons, Brian (Jill), and Barry (Rebecca); daughter, Kathleen, and grandsons, Andrew and Erik.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019