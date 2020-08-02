Aurelia Guadalupe Cota-Bennett Carlsbad On July 1, 2020, Aurelia Guadalupe Cota-Bennett (Coty) of Carlsbad CA, moved on to be with her Lord and Savior.Coty will be sorely missed by all, and remain in the hearts of those whom she touched throughout her life.For over 20 years, she served at St. Patrick's Catholic Church as a Deaconess, and as a volunteer at Carlsbad by the Sea, where she brought cheer and spread God's love to everyone she'd meet. She touched hundreds, if not thousands of lives, including many former students with whom she kept in touch over the years, continuing to offer guidance and encouragement with their endeavors.A devout Catholic, she would assist with taking sacrament to the homebound, assist the Fathers as needed, pray for all who had a request, or those whom she felt needed it. We know her passing will leave a void in her community, but please take heart in knowing she is watching from above and still praying!Coty attained a Bachelor's Degree from UCLA and started her more than 30-year career as an educator at Arroyo High School in El Monte, teaching physical education, dance, and tennis. A few years later, as a single mother to three children, she obtained a Master's Degree in Education from her beloved UCLA, which enabled her to transition from the classroom into administration as a guidance counselor. She had a passion for student success and keeping her students on the right track, helping others as can be attested to by her tireless devotion to volunteer work in her retirement. She is preceded in death by her mother Aurelia, her father, Guadalupe, and her brother William, and is survived by her children, Paul Bennett, Bryan Bennett (Jane), Monica Farias (Richard), grandchildren, Crystal, Matthew, Hailee, and Colin, and great-grandchildren, Richard, Naomi, Harleigh and Harper.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to her favorite charities if you are so inclined.UCLA Alumni Association, Aurelia Cota-BennettSt. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carlsbad, CAFather Joe's Village, San Diego, CADue to the COVID situation, we are postponing any services and celebration of life until a later time when it is safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store