|
|
Aurelia Lila' Montes Vista Lila Montes, our sweet mother and Nana, joined her beloved husband in heaven on April 19th, 2020. Our mom will be so missed by those who had the gift of knowing her. Lila was born in Saltillo, Mexico and was raised in San Benito, Texas from the age of eight until the age of 24 when she married Alberto Montes, the love of her life. She moved to California in 1966 to join her husband, a marine at Camp Pendleton, and was then a military wife for the next twenty years. During this time their family was made complete with the addition of two daughters.Lila was to have a second calling, besides being a military wife, and that was to be a pastor's wife. In 1990, her husband became an ordained minister and the founding pastor of the Iglesia de Cristo Nuevo Dia in Vista; and she then became the pastor's wife who gained the love and devotion of the congregation with her compassion for others and quiet devotion to God, not to mention with her amazing baking skills.Lila is survived by her daughters Michelle Del Val (Joe), Melissa Jacobson (Tryg), and her grandchildren, Joseph, Erika, and step-grandaughter Marisa. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family burial, but as soon as it is safe again to gather, Lila's life will be celebrated in grand fashion as she so well deserves. September 25, 1941 - April 19, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020