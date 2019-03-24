Resources More Obituaries for Austra Contasti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Austra Contasti

Austra Contasti San Diego Our lovely mother, Austra Contasti, left this world peacefully on March 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Until the end of her days Austra was the picture of poise, kindness and grace. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, her son and daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Austra possessed a remarkable strength and tenacity that got her through the turmoils in her life, although you would never have guessed it from her composed and lighthearted demeanor. Austra was born an only child in Latvia where she enjoyed an idyllic childhood with a loving family. At an early age her home was torn apart by WWII, and her strength would be tested as she began her journey that would lead her to the United States. By fate and luck she crossed paths with an Aunt in a refugee camp , and the two made their way to the state of Wisconsin. Her path quickly took a turn for the better as she soon met the love of her life, Joseph Contasti, a medical student at the University of Wisconsin. They married in 1951 and had a son, Thomas, before moving to San Diego where Joseph's extended family had settled. A daughter, Diana, shortly followed and they raised their family in San Diego while Joseph practiced medicine. Austra loved the warm climate of San Diego after having become accustomed to the cold winters of northern Europe. She embraced it fully and enjoyed gardening, fashion, bridge, and was an avid reader. Austra's ambition for personal enrichment and higher education had been stymied by WWII, but her determination to complete her formal education was revisited in the comfort and security of her new life. She earned her bachelor's in microbiology from SDSU while her children simultaneously pursued their own degrees. She would then work in the office of Joseph's medical practice until their retirement in 1992. Austra and Joseph shared a love that lasted 68 years full of adventure, travels, and family as members of the "greatest generation." Austra had a rose garden so beautiful that it would stop passers by in their tracks, and cultivated many fruit trees on their sunny San Diego property. She had a flair for culinary excellence, with a particular specialty for sweets. Her husband would proudly declare "Never a bad meal at the Contasti's!" She lived a long and full life. Her bright, feisty spirit and smile will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all who knew her. She was a positive force, and leaves the world a better place then she found it. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their excellent and outstanding care. At her request, no services are planned at this time. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019