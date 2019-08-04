|
Ayako Driscoll May 4, 1933 - June 25, 2019 San Diego Ayako Driscoll, Japanese native, passed away peacefully at age 86. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Christopher) Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and husband, Patrick R. Driscoll. Those who knew her during her last years in San Diego will gather privately to share a meal and memories on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. In addition, a funeral mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Parish, 4600 Hyland Ave., in the place she lived longest and loved best San Jose, CA. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Patrick.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019