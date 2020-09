Or Copy this URL to Share

Baby Carol



San Diego

Baby Carol - Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Garden of Innocence El Camino Memorial Park.We provide dignified burials for abandoned babies. Public Welcome. All attendees are required to wear face covering and practice social distancing. Please call for more information 858-458-6515.



