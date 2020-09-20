Barbara Anne Todd

October 29, 1932 - August 27, 2020

San Diego

Barb was born in Pensacola, FL to Mabel Sowell and Robert Whatley. She came to San Diego when she was 6 weeks old as her father was reassigned here by the U.S. Navy. Their marriage ended in divorce, later Mabel married Joe Marchese in 1938. That marriage gave Barb 3 sisters. Betty Jo Salazar (Ernie), Linda Lorentz (Martin), Laurie Stephenson (Robert).Barb graduated from Hoover High School in 1952. She had numerous high school friends that she kept in contact with until her passing. She was employed in the baking industry for many years. Barb married Lou Booth in 1957 and had 4 sons, Steve (Brenda), Joe (Leesa), David (Violeta), and Louis. The marriage ended in divorce. Barb married John D. Todd, MD in 1975. They were married until his passing in 1999. As members of the San Diego Yacht Club, they sailed to Mexico and Catalina many times. They also sailed to Hawaii with two of their sons as crew members. For the past 20 years Barb has been in a loving relationship with Joe Dini, a longtime family friend. They enjoyed their life together, playing golf, traveling the U.S., attending the Padres Spring Training games in Peoria, AZ and visiting with family and friends. As Barb would say "We Had a Great Life Together." Barb leaves 4 grandchildren (Scott, Michael, Alyssia, and Brandon), 3 great grandchildren (Saxon, Delaney, and Gianna) along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barbs life will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined. Barb will be missed by all of her family and friends.



