|
|
Barbara Anne Wissinger December 31, 1928 - August 27, 2019 SAN DIEGO Barbara Anne (Tear) Wissinger, 90, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family in San Diego, CA. Barbara was born in Altoona, PA, on December 31, 1928, to Charles R. and Mabel E. (Smith) Tear. She always said, "Everyone in the world celebrates my birthday!" Her mother passed away when she was nine days old and she was raised by her grandmother Lena Smith.After graduating from Altoona High School in 1946, Barbara married Donn E. Wissinger. Together they had five children. Barbara and Donn relocated to San Diego, CA, in 1963. She became very active in Rolando Elementary PTA, La Mesa Jr. High PTA, and was a "band mom" for Helix High School Marching Band. She also worked as a mail courier for Grossmont Hospital for 14 years, until 1993. After retiring, she volunteered for Traveler's Aid for eleven years and enjoyed working at the airport. She was a volunteer with Twilight in the Park, and was an usher at The Old Globe Theatre and other venues around the city. She moved to Trinity Manor in 1993 and resided there for 24 years, where she was involved in many activities and was their council president. She enjoyed living at St. Paul's Villa, where she became an integral part of the community and enjoyed painting, playing Bunco, and crafting gifts for her family.Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck Tear and Donn E. Wissinger. She is survived by her children: Tim of Carlsbad, CA, Sally Bender (Les) of Tarboro, NC, Cathy Butler (Alan) of San Diego, CA, Dawn Prince of Henderson, NV, and Laurie Wissinger of Los Angeles, CA, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She loved nothing more than being with her family and she will be dearly missed.A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00PM at The UDW Union Hall, formerly Rolando Methodist Church, 4855 Seminole Drive, San Diego. At her request, her ashes will be scattered by fireworks.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019