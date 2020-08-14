1/1
Barbara Balthis Allan
Barbara Balthis Allan
December 17, 1926 - July 26, 2020
Warner Springs, CA
Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her family. She was born in Glendale, CA to the late Herbert and Catherine Balthis and was the youngest of two. Barbara graduated from UCSB with an art degree and was also Homecoming Queen. She met her late husband, Robert, and married on February 1, 1952. They spent their early years in Garden Grove, CA raising their family, where she taught at the local elementary school. The family moved to Carlsbad, CA in 1973. Barbara was a long-time member of Carlsbad Community Church. Barbara painted and worked with ceramics throughout her life, and the family spent fond times at the ocean sailing, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. She is survived by her children Rand (Christine), Robyn (Tim), Scott (Joni), and Mark (Saby), her 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Margaret and Pauline, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She lived a long, full life and will be missed. Private services will be held at a future date.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
