Barbara Belpedio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Belpedio Palm Springs Barbara Belpedio, 86, Palm Springs, California, passed away in her sleep on May 25, 2020. Barbara was born May 4, 1934 in Chicago to John Henry and Myrtle Smale. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Belpedio, Sr. in 1983. Barbara is survived by her sons, Ronald Belpedio, Jr., Palm Springs, CA, and Douglas Belpedio, Oak Park, IL. She moved out of the Chicagoland area to teach Special Education in California in 1987. May 4, 1934 - May 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved