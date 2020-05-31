Barbara Belpedio Palm Springs Barbara Belpedio, 86, Palm Springs, California, passed away in her sleep on May 25, 2020. Barbara was born May 4, 1934 in Chicago to John Henry and Myrtle Smale. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Belpedio, Sr. in 1983. Barbara is survived by her sons, Ronald Belpedio, Jr., Palm Springs, CA, and Douglas Belpedio, Oak Park, IL. She moved out of the Chicagoland area to teach Special Education in California in 1987. May 4, 1934 - May 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store