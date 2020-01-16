|
Barbara Bigley April 2, 1926 - December 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Barbara Ann Bigley departed us on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, after nearly 94 years of a fun filled life, and on the same date as her grandfather, Bartholomew L. Sullivan in 1910, born in Glenbeigh, Kerry, Ireland.Barb is survived by her sons, John Thornton, Brian and Patrick, daughter, Debbie; grandchildren, Sarah Barnett, Christina Scott, Justin, Ryan and Max Bigley; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Megan Bigley, and seven month old, Elizabeth Scott. Her son, Michael passed as an infant. Barbara's husband, John L. Bigley, departed on May 31, 1996, after 49 years of marriage.Barbara lived in San Diego since the 1940's, and founded Bigley Company selling residential real estate for over 45 years specializing in Clairemont and University City.Barbara also fostered 23 infants and young children, was a member of a local sorority, and a greeter at the 9:00 am mass at The Immaculata for nearly 40 years.The Bigley Family also attended St. Bridges, St. Mary Magdalene and are original parishioners of Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church. Barb's older sister, Patricia Heakin, age 96, greater Chicago and younger brother, Bill Sullivan, age 90, Pawtucket, RI send their love along with the entire family and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 am, at The Immaculata, USD Campus.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Father Matt Spahr, The Immaculata.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020