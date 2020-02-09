|
Barbara Dreis Sam June 8, 1932 - January 31, 2020 Blossom Valley Barbara Elaine Dreis Sam passed away on January 31st, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a native San Diegan and lived most of her life in the Blossom Valley, Flinn Springs area. She also lived for a short time as a child in Ranchita, CA.Barbara was a very accomplished artist and created many beautiful works with oil and acrylics on canvas. She belonged to the East County Art Association and was a long-time member of the Lakeside Women's Club, where she had held the position of President for a term at each organization. Barbara's background includes a history of Masons, and she was a Charter Member of the Eastern Stars of Lakeside, CA. Barbara was a caring, spirited individual who loved her family and friends profoundly. It is what drove her inner spirit and inspired her to help children by becoming a foster mother. Barbara is survived by and will be deeply missed, by her daughter, Heidi Sam and foster daughter, Ter'e Crow Lindsay; her sister, Carrol Dreis; her sister-in-law, Judy Dreis; nephew, Rustin Holec; nieces, Michelle Trent, Nicole Dreis Rockstead, and Denise Dreis; great-nieces, Avalon Rockstead, Breanna Frederick, and Scout Dreis Dugan, cousins, Fred Dreis and (Janice), and Dee Dee Dreis Boddy, and many other family members. Services will be held on February 13, 2020, at the El Cajon Mortuary, 684 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon, CA. Viewing is at 9:00 am, and Services is at 10:00 am. Burial and Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020