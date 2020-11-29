Barbara Elisabeth Case

December 2, 1923 - November 19, 2020

San Diego

Barbara E. Case passed peacefully in her sleep on November 19, 2020. She was born in New York on December 2, 1923. She spent her childhood in New York, always active in sports and excelled as a student, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class. She received 2 business school scholarships and worked as a bookkeeper until marrying and starting a family. She and her husband Bob, with their children Bob and Pat, moved to California in 1955. The following year their 3rd child, Gary, was born. The family lived in Clairemont for many years. Barbara is remembered as being smart and funny, and a friend to everyone she met. She always maintained a positive attitude, and had a joke and a smile at the ready. She had a gift for making everyone feel good. And she loved a well prepared steak. Her strong belief in God carried her through some very difficult times in her life. She is pre-deceased by her husband Bob and her son Bob. She is survived by her daughter in law Kathy (son Bob's wife), daughter Pat (husband Robin) and son Gary (wife Sue Ellen) as well as 6 grandchildren (Rob and Michael, Bryce and Todd, Bryan and Allison) and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store