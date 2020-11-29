1/1
Barbara Elisabeth Case
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Elisabeth Case
December 2, 1923 - November 19, 2020
San Diego
Barbara E. Case passed peacefully in her sleep on November 19, 2020. She was born in New York on December 2, 1923. She spent her childhood in New York, always active in sports and excelled as a student, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class. She received 2 business school scholarships and worked as a bookkeeper until marrying and starting a family. She and her husband Bob, with their children Bob and Pat, moved to California in 1955. The following year their 3rd child, Gary, was born. The family lived in Clairemont for many years. Barbara is remembered as being smart and funny, and a friend to everyone she met. She always maintained a positive attitude, and had a joke and a smile at the ready. She had a gift for making everyone feel good. And she loved a well prepared steak. Her strong belief in God carried her through some very difficult times in her life. She is pre-deceased by her husband Bob and her son Bob. She is survived by her daughter in law Kathy (son Bob's wife), daughter Pat (husband Robin) and son Gary (wife Sue Ellen) as well as 6 grandchildren (Rob and Michael, Bryce and Todd, Bryan and Allison) and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved