|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Cornett La Mesa Born in Oil City, PA, and raised in Philadelphia, Barbara moved to San Diego in 1948 with mother Margaret "Peg" and stepfather Americo "Mickey" D'Urso. After graduating from La Jolla High School she attended San Diego State University where she met her husband-to-be, Edward. They were married on January 30, 1952, and together had four children, Kenneth, David, Dan and Carol Anne. In 1968, she resumed and completed her studies in nursing, a career that she enjoyed and excelled in for over 30 years. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ed, sons Ken, Dan (Betsy), and daughter Carol (Rick). She was preceded in death by her son David. She leaves behind a beloved legacy in grandsons Nathan (Joanna), Jacob (Katy), Clayton (Alyssia), and Macadams (Brittany); granddaughters Jesse (Dustin), Krista (Matt), Jackie (Larry), and "adopted daughter" Judie. 11 great-grandchildren include Lucy, Bane, Grace, Caleb, Brylen, Bennett, Brynn, Sophia, Elsie, Jacob, and Avery. Barbara was very active in her church and volunteer work. She had finely honed the ability to plan and organize events which she did often and enjoyed immensely. She always, without fail, remembered her family and friends with cards and notes on every occasion or just to brighten their day. She was an avid animal lover and throughout her life was "mother" to innumerable pets, the most recent, Miss Lily Belle. Barbara loved to read and finished 4-5 books a week. A memorial service and reception to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crossline Church San Diego, 1280 N. Johnson Ave. #102, El Cajon, CA 92020. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, and to honor her love of animals and books, memorial contributions may be made to the El Cajon Animal Shelter, 1275 N. Marshall, El Cajon, CA 92020. Godspeed to a good and faithful servant. December 7, 1932 - July 20, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019