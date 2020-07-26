1/1
Barbara Farfel
Barbara Farfel January 14, 1938 - July 21, 2020 Solana Beach Barbara Farfel passed away peacefully at her home on July 21st. Born to Nathan and Shirley Levine, she grew up near the boardwalk of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Soon after graduating high school, she moved to Washington DC and worked as a lab technician in a medical practice. She met and married the love of her life "Sully," and they enjoyed a wonderful and loving 57 years of marriage. While raising two children, she worked part-time and eventually pursued a career as a sales professional in the medical lab testing field. She enjoyed great success as a salesperson and then as a sales manager and sales trainer. Her career progress led to the two of them relocating from Maryland to a wonderful new life in San Diego. They eventually retired so they could enjoy travel, skiing, time with friends, and enjoying many wonderful traditions with their two children and six grandchildren. She lived a life full of gratitude and generosity and was a role model to many.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
