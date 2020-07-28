1/1
Barbara Gail Gillespie
Barbara Gail Gillespie November 5, 1954 - July 20, 2020 San Diego Barbara passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 years young. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 5th, 1954 to Raymond and Wanda Smith. She graduated from San Diego's Patrick Henry High School in 1972 followed by Oklahoma State University in 1977 with a Master's degree in Business Administration and was a professor of Business Office Technology at Grossmont College. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend. Teaching was her calling and her passion. A faithful Padres fan, she enjoyed cross-stitching, scrapbooking, movies and hosting family gatherings. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas and was thrilled to go to Europe twice in recent years. She was team mom and player agent for Santee American Little League and was an avid supporter of her children's sports. She adored her grandchildren and they were the light of her life. She will be greatly missed by her husband Greg, son Brian, his children Dominic & Savanna, son Matthew and wife Debbie, their children Bradley and Connor, daughter Elaine and husband Kevin, their children Cameron and Noah, her brother Ray, her sister Peggy and husband Jeff, their children Austin and Hayley, and many friends and coworkers.Gravesite services will be held at 1:00 pm, July 26th at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
