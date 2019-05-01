Barbara Highsmith Luse LA MESA Barbara Luse, 91 years old, passed peacefully after suffering from a second devastating stroke. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final days. As she joined her loved ones and our Father in heaven, her daughter, Sarah, held her hand sending her off with infinite love.Barbara was mother to nine children, grandmother to 15 and great-grandmother to 15. She will be remembered for her love of her children, animals, rollerskating and adventurous road trips! A dedicated mother and homemaker she always wanted the best for all of her children. She is predeceased by her husband Vern, son, Tracy, grandchildren, Jeffrey and Amy and her three siblings. Rest in peace, family forever, infinite love!!Funeral services Monday, May 6, 2019, 10am, Riverside National Cemetery. March 23, 1928 - April 24, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 1, 2019