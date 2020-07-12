Barbara J. Dickey August 3, 1929 - June 21, 2020 El Cajon Barbara Dickey, a trailblazer whose legacy of leadership and vision will benefit local Girl Scouts well into the 21st century, died at the age of 90 at her residence at La Vida Real in Rancho San Diego. During her 31 years with Girl Scouts, San Diego-Imperial Council (now Girl Scouts San Diego), the organization developed the 625-acre Camp Winacka in the Cuyamaca Mountains; established the Escondido Program Center in Kit Carson Park; and renovated its headquarters, located in Balboa Park. Barbara was one of the first women in San Diego to head a prominent local organization. She led by example and was well-respected by her peers, volunteers and staff.Inspired by the Greek philosophy of "planting a tree under which I do not expect to sit" and her love of Girl Scouting, Barbara left the organization several planned gifts. She created charitable gift annuities, as well as a charitable remainder trust that Union Bank will administer.Barbara Jean Dickey was the only child of Frank and Lucille Dickey of Canton, IL. She majored in clinical psychology and English at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she also earned an M.S. in counseling and guidance.After two years as a high school teacher and counselor, she joined the U.S. Navy. She graduated with distinction from the Naval Postgraduate School and earned a National Defense Service Medal. She was a crypto security officer in New York City and taught extension courses for the College of William and Mary while stationed in Virginia Beach. As assistant public information officer for the Eleventh Naval District in San Diego, Barbara served on Girl Scouts' board of directors. She later said she saw firsthand how girls grow in confidence as they learn and try new things as Girl Scouts.Lieutenant Dickey transitioned to civilian life in 1964, when she was recruited to direct Girl Scouts' public relations efforts. She soon became assistant executive director, and in 1976 was promoted to executive director, a position she held until retiring in 1995. Barbara served on many planning committees for Girl Scouts of the USA and was a board member of United Way of San Diego County. She was active in the League of Women Voters and Altrusa.She loved reading, golfing, and baseball. Her close friends included Gerry Keshka; Erin Norberg; Ellen Whelan; and twins Martha Mitchellan LPGA pro who was her golf instructor and survives herand the late Patsy Boone who, along with her husband Ray, welcomed Barbara into their family of pro baseball players.Girl Scouts San Diego will celebrate Barbara's life during a future event. Her cremated remains were interred at Miramar National Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Girl Scouts San Diego, 1231 Upas St., San Diego 92103; 619-610-0735; sdgirlscouts.org