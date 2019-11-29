|
|
|
Barbara J. Templeton, life-long San Diegan and longtime resident of El Cajon, passed away in the early morning on Friday, November 15th. She was among loving family.
Born June 1, 1932, at Mercy Hospital, to Frederick Douglass Buck Jr. and Marie Louise Teurlay; she had two siblings, Louise Cavallin and Frederick Douglass Buck III. She attended St. Didacus Parish School and graduated from Our Lady of Peace Academy in Normal Heights. After high school, she married her first husband, Fabus Elsie Janis. By twenty-two, she was tragically widowed with two young children, Cristopher and Cynthia. Happily, she fell in love with and married Samuel Moore Templeton III, to whom she was married for fifty-nine years. Together, they had Charles and Paul and completed their family. At age 30, Barbara committed herself to higher education, and pursued a career as an elementary school teacher. Barbara earned a Masters Degree in Education from SDSU. She was a model for her son, Paul, and daughter-in-law, Rachel, in pursuing their college degrees later in life.
Barbara was a dedicated elementary school teacher for the Cajon Valley school district, serving her community for 26 years. She began her career at age forty, at Madison Elementary, where she taught fourth grade and completed her career at Anza Elementary where she taught second grade.
A devout Catholic, Barbara attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Kieran's Catholic Church. She loved the outdoors, was an avid world-traveler and enjoyed camping, hiking and skiing in her more active years. She fostered these passions with her family. She enjoyed life-long hobbies of gardening, entertaining and hosting family and friends in her home. She was a beautiful woman whose smile and energy brightened the room and lives of loved ones.
She is survived by her three sons, Christopher, Charles and Paul; her six grandchildren, Derrick, Tiffani, Colton, Wade, Hannah and Ciara; and her two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Miles.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 6th. A graveside service will be at the El Cajon Cemetery at 10:00 am, 2080 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019, followed by a celebration of life at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Family Hall from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 13208 Lakeshore Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040.
Please share a memory about Barbara on the Featheringill website.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019