Barbara Jane Felber

Barbara Jane Felber October 15, 1933 - May 18, 2019 Chula Vista Funeral services for Barbara, 85, will be June 7th at 11:30 at St. Pius X Church in Chula Vista.Barbara was born in Lincoln, NE to Bryan and Lila Fenton. She married Theodore Felber on June 29, 1957. She was a Medical Office Mgr. and volunteered for many causes.Barbara was beloved and will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Theodore Felber; her children, Bryan Felber, Laura Floquet, and Lisa McClendon, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 5, 2019
