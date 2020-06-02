Barbara Jane Felber
1933 - 2019
In memory of Barbara Jane Felber.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

December 25, 2019
Missing you so much today, Grandma. So grateful to have so many wonderful traditions to remember you by, but none of them are quite the same without you. You're missed by so many this year, especially your Treddy, Lisa, and Gussy. Wishing I could get a big, warm hug from you right now, but blessed to have had so many in the past. Love you bunches and bunches❤
Courtney Slabaugh
December 24, 2019
I miss you momma. Things just aren't the same without you... Praying you are at peace with loved ones in the beautiful heavenly gardens. Merry Christmas. I love you today and always.
Lisa
December 24, 2019
This was you and me making Christmas cookies in 2018
Merry Christmas, grandma. I know I hide it well but I miss you every day and still struggle knowing I will never see you again. Thank you for teaching us how to care for others before ourselves, from big holiday gatherings to small newspaper clippings to inviting strangers into your home when they didn't have a family to celebrate Christmas with. Thank you for always being there for us when we need you, even now, when your huge presence in life serves as a warm memory to help us get through this first Christmas without you. Thank you for loving us above all else; we were so lucky to have been your children and grandchildren and relations. I miss you so much, grandma. I am working on my Christmas card to you now. I love you and I hope there is a video of a log burning playing up in Heaven for you right now
Jenn D
August 31, 2019
Still holding my candle for you grandma
Jenn
July 16, 2019
Miss the good times, Ma.
July 15, 2019
Grandma in 2015
June 17, 2019
Grandma,
I was so lucky to have met you and gotten as much time as I did with you. I will always remember the time that I spent with you and the Family. Thank you so much for the kindness that you showed me and the love that you shared. Thinking about you often.
Ryan Diaz
June 17, 2019
Barbara Mom,
You will always be close to my heart every time I remember the bantering around you loved to engage in with me while you were cooking Sunday dinners or holiday dinners for which you loved to do for your entire family. It will also forever warm my heart and those of my daughters when we recall and relive all the fun grandma-buddy sessions you would have with my mom Ellen. As my second Mom you were always there for me to listen to me about the challenges of my new career, to share in the many home and school events and other involvements with Jennifer and Courtney when they were growing up, and to lead by example for me when I would witness first hand your care visits to Ted's parents, your parents, Aunt Dolores and others. For these social calls it was not just the warmth you showed by the visits themselves, but also the little needed items and food you would bring them, the smiles and hugs, and the important conversations that made them, in particular the trying times they experienced in their last years, feel loved and part of the family at a time when folks are lonely and scared.
Barbara, you will be missed but will always be close in my heart for all you have shared and how you lived. You have made a tremendous positive effect on made my life, and the lives of your family....
craig slabaugh
June 17, 2019
June 16, 2019
Thinking about you Grandma
June 15, 2019
Barbara, to me you have always been and always will be a beautiful, graceful lady with a love and kindness that was always in abundance. I looked forward to our family trips to visit our San Diego family because I knew I would be seeing you. Your warm hugs and inviting smiles stayed with me long after our visits were over. Jeff and I were blessed to have you host our wedding in your backyard. To this day my friends say it's the most beautiful wedding they have ever attended. Thank you for a lifetime of treasured wedding memories and thank you for being one of my most favorite people. You will truly be missed by my family and myself.
Meghan Hooper
June 15, 2019
You were such a bright spot on our family visits growing up, and we always looked forward to seeing you. That continued through my teens and into adulthood. I've so greatly admired and truly appreciated your warmth, true loveliness and inner and outer grace. Thank you so much for being so warm, kind and funny, and for always, always making me feel welcomed and loved. ❤
Kelly Galvin
June 15, 2019
Even though I only knew you a short time, Barbara, I miss you. You welcomed the Diaz family into your's and whenever I saw you I felt like family. We never got to have our tea party, but you will be there in spirit and have a place of honor at our table.
Mariana Diaz
June 15, 2019
Barbara was a beautiful soul inside and out. We miss her sweet spirit and her gentle smile. She is home with our Lord and Savior and finally whole again. Rest in peace dear Barbara. Blessings,
Dale & Heidi
June 14, 2019
You were so loved and you shined so bright, such an elegant and graceful LADY. Wish you had lived around the corner I would have pestered you constantly and we could have laughed ourselves silly. Godspeed and may you be tending heavenly gardens. Much love♥♥♥
Pamela Baumgart
June 14, 2019
My dear sweet grandma,

You are so missed❤ Thank you for your generosity and thoughtfulness. Thank you for your stubbornness and firmness when it was needed. Most importantly thank you for creating such a beautiful life for your kids and grandkids. The environment that you created for us grandkids was perfect. You created a space where we could explore in the backyard, create and imagine in the dress up chest, and pretend like we were sleeping while we giggled all night long in the kids room. You created a space that was centered around family and togetherness. I'm so grateful for those times and for all of the tiny efforts (most of which probably went unnoticed) you put it to make it all perfect. I always looked forward to raiding the freezer for the infinite supply of recess pb cups, spying on the adults, and singing at the player piano... all crucial memories that wouldn't have existed without you
Courtney Slabaugh
Love you grandma
Grandma and I at the Zoo
I love you with all of my heart, grandma. Not a day goes by where I don't have to fight back tears because I know I'll never see you again. You are in a better place and in much less pain now, which helps me through it.

You'll never know how much I love you
I miss you mom.
