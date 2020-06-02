Barbara Mom,

You will always be close to my heart every time I remember the bantering around you loved to engage in with me while you were cooking Sunday dinners or holiday dinners for which you loved to do for your entire family. It will also forever warm my heart and those of my daughters when we recall and relive all the fun grandma-buddy sessions you would have with my mom Ellen. As my second Mom you were always there for me to listen to me about the challenges of my new career, to share in the many home and school events and other involvements with Jennifer and Courtney when they were growing up, and to lead by example for me when I would witness first hand your care visits to Ted's parents, your parents, Aunt Dolores and others. For these social calls it was not just the warmth you showed by the visits themselves, but also the little needed items and food you would bring them, the smiles and hugs, and the important conversations that made them, in particular the trying times they experienced in their last years, feel loved and part of the family at a time when folks are lonely and scared.

Barbara, you will be missed but will always be close in my heart for all you have shared and how you lived. You have made a tremendous positive effect on made my life, and the lives of your family....

craig slabaugh