Barbara Jane (Gott) Watson

Barbara Jane (Gott) Watson Obituary
Barbara Jane Watson (Gott) January 6, 1931 - October 3, 2019 Carlsbad Barbara Jane (Gott) Watson passed away and joined her loving husband Buddy on Thursday, October 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Barbara was born on January 6, 1931 in Imperial Valley, California. She moved to Oceanside as a child and graduated from Oceanside/Carlsbad High School in 1948. She married George "Buddy" Watson in February 1950 and they had 5 children together. Barbara and Buddy settled in Carlsbad and enjoyed spending time with family and many lifelong friends, their church, building and remodeling homes and traveling in their motorhome. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Buddy, her parents William and Dora Gott, her siblings Jeannette and W.D. She is survived by her five children Don (Debbie), Janet (Chris), Laurie (Craig), Jim (Deaw) and Ken (Sheri), 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
