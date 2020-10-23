1/1
Barbara Jane (Gott) Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Barbara Jane (Gott) Watson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2019
Barbara was such a gentle soul who always greeted me with a smile. This picture is exactly how I will always remember her! Rest in peace good and faithful servant. God's peace to the family and friends who will miss her dearly. Cindy Lyon and family
Cindy Lyon
October 26, 2019
We were neighbors for many years. She will be greatly missed. She was a classy lady.

Praying for peace for her family
Les & Mike Judd
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved