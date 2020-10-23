Barbara was such a gentle soul who always greeted me with a smile. This picture is exactly how I will always remember her! Rest in peace good and faithful servant. God's peace to the family and friends who will miss her dearly. Cindy Lyon and family
Cindy Lyon
October 26, 2019
We were neighbors for many years. She will be greatly missed. She was a classy lady.
Praying for peace for her family Les & Mike Judd
