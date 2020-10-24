Barbara Jean Flowers (Schmitt)
February 16, 1950 - October 9, 2020
Surprise, AZ
Barbara Jean Flowers (nee Schmitt), beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. She is survived by husband, Franklin R., daughter, Aimee, sister, Kathy, step-sons, Steven, Dana and Russell, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).