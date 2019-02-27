SAN DIEGO



Michael, Barbara Jean "BJ". A long time resident of San Diego passed away November 29, 2018 at the home of her daughter, Michelle, with her five children by her side.



Barbara was born in Danville, Illinois on September 11, 1927 to Evelyn Lucille Dye Leventhal and George Curtis Dye. She married Senator Paul (Pete) Michael in 1945 and moved to San Diego in 1957. She and Pete were married for 61 years until his passing in 2007. She retired from General Dynamics/Space Division as a Electronic Planner.



Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.



She is survived by her brother, Charles Dye (Shirley) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also, by her daughters, Paula (Dennis) Persall of Liberty, Missouri, Jody Parker (Joe Lotito) of Huntington Beach, CA, Michelle (Dale) Sannipoli of Murrieta, CA; sons, Neil (Jeanne) Michael of Albany, Oregon and Randy (Shari) Michael of San Diego, CA, a cousin, Nancy Blue of Danville, Ill. 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly and forever in our hearts. This is a quote she wanted to be attached to her obituary:



""Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, champagne in one hand - strawberries and chocolate in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming - WOO HOO - what a ride!



Barbara's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019. For information, please contact Jody at: [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary