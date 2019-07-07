Home

Barbara Jean Sherman


1927 - 2019
Barbara Jean Sherman 1927 - 2019 San Diego Barbara Jean Sherman, 92, passed away in La Caada Flintridge on June 18, 2019. She was born to Thomas and Frances Ryan in San Diego, and grew up with sisters Patricia (Boudreau), Annabelle (Lloyd), and Geraldine (Wagner) in Point Loma. Barbara was married to Arthur J. Sherman, who passed away in 1996. She is survived by her daughters, Robin, Kimberly, Susan, Cary, and Juliet, and their families. A Memorial Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Agnes in Point Loma in the fall. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
