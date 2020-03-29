|
|
Barbara Jeanne Anderson September 18, 1942 - March 15, 2020 Coronado Barbara Jeanne Anderson, RN, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15th, in the family home built in the 1920s, where she had resided since 1973. A loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, Barbara is survived by daughter Jeanne Elizabeth Andreen-Volk, (John), 4th gr. teacher in Coronado and her daughter, Joy, 5; and daughter Amy Margaret Ertekin, (Ediz), Spanish teacher in Danville, CA, and her children: Celine Avalyn (18), Ediz, Jr. (18), and Devin (10). Barbara was born in Newport, RI, on September 18, 1942, to parents Margaret Avlyn and Carl Eugene Anderson, both deceased. An active volunteer and member of Coronado Jr. Women's Club, Women's Club, Crown Garden Club, and the Coronado Senior Center. She received many awards including the Crown Award in 2011 for Leading Volunteers, and the Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to the Friends of the Coronado Public Library for over 50 years of service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church where 5 generations of her family have attended since 1916. Please say a prayer for our mom on Friday, April 3rd at noon during her family service at Glen Abbey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friends of the Coronado Public Library for the Barbara Jeanne Anderson Scholarship Fund.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020