|
|
Barbara Joan Mitchell November 23, 1932 - June 14, 2019 San Diego Barbara Joan Mitchell passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean Beach on June 14, 2019 with her family and her little dog, Ricco, by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dr. Donald Mitchell, son Michael Mitchell (Robin), and daughter Laura Mitchell Borrmann (Scott), grandchildren Alexa and Brandon Allen. She was a loving second mother to Eric Borrmann. Barbara requested that instead of a funeral, she wished to have her family and friends gather in a celebration of her wonderful life. In keeping with her great love for all of the dogs throughout her lifetime, Barbara asked that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in her memory to your local Humane Society or favorite Rescue.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019