Dear Mike and Laura,

Paco and I were saddened and very nostalgic to know that Barbara had passed. We have many good and happy memories of Barbara and Don over the years of being with them in their lovely house, on a cruise and being among Don's patients. Barbara was extremely devoted to her children and grandchildren and her dogs. She will be missed and not forgotten as she waits for Don to join her in the after life. Our sincere sympathy to the family members she left behind. Rest in peace, dear Barbara.

Dr. Francisco and Patty Diaz