Barbara Louise Thompson SAN DIEGO Barbara Louise Thompson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Kansas City, MO, on November 21, 1937. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Melvin Ray Thompson (2005), and her oldest daughte,r Janice Thompson (2009).She moved to San Diego in 1959, and remained a San Diego resident, spending 29 years working at North Island Naval Air Station. She was an active participant in the development of Twin Hills Little League. She is survived by her children, Paul Thompson, San Diego, Linda Goelze (John), San Diego, Craig Thompson (Patricia), San Diego, and Rebecca Williams (Christopher), San Diego. She is loved by six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Barbara_Thompson November 21, 1937 - March 20, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020
