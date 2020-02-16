|
|
Barbara M. Zaruba October 18, 1940 - February 5, 2020 Vista Barbara Martha Zaruba, 79, of Vista, CA, died peacefully Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Pauline Wight on October 18th, 1940, in Chicago, IL. Joe and Pauline moved with their teenagers, Barbara and her older sister Joan to Canoga Park, CA. Barbara graduated from SDSU in 1966 and Western State Law in 1973. After a long career as an attorney, Barbara went back to school for her masters degree in Library Science and began a second career as a law librarian. This new venture took her to Stockton, CA, in 1998 where she retired as the director of San Joaquin County Law Library. Barbara loved books of all types and sorts, she loved to travel and was never afraid to pick up and fly to any foreign country on her own or with a friend or loved one. She was passionate about art and spent much time as a docent for the Haggin Museum in Stockton. One of her favorite accomplishments was to bring ArtSplash into the historic Kress Legal Center featuring talented local artists. Barbara is survived by her four children: Jenifer Robb of Phoenix, AZ, Barby Ronquillo of Vista, CA, Juliet Baumgardner of Oceanside, CA, and Nathan Baumgardner of San Diego, CA, and four adored grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her loving and faithful four-pawed companion, Daisy. They were a dynamic duo and Daisy almost never left Barbara's side. The unconditional love between them was inspiring. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to ALS Foundation or the Haggin Museum in Stockton, CA. Family and close friends will be holding a celebration of life on March 1st, 2020.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020