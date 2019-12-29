|
Barbara Mary Bear Ervin 1928 - 2019 Chula Vista Barbara was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Donald, and the heavenly host of angels on September 24, 2019, at the age of 91.Her early passion in life was educating children teaching almost 20 years at Chula Vista Jr High School, primarily geography, but also history and English (last names Gibson and Hansen). Barbara lived a long and full life. She was a member of Chula Vista Woman's Club; a 50-year member of Chula Vista Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star; Daughters of the American Revolution; Ladies of the Elks Bridge Group; and she and Don loved camping adventures with the Elks Vagabonds and cruising. Predeceased by her parents, Frederick James Bear and Barbara Ann Nale and brother, F. James Bear, Jr. She is survived by three children and their families Carol Holz, Fairbanks, AK; Susan Mince, Fairfax, VA; and David Vaden, Warwick, RI. A service celebrating Barbara's life will be Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chula Vista. In lieu of flowers, please spend some time to help a child learn about the USA the country she loved.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019