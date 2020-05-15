Barbara McGrath Cruz October 22, 1931 - May 2, 2020 San Diego Barbara McGrath Cruz passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020.Born Barbara May McGrath on October 22, 1931, in the quaint, artistic town of Rockport, Massachusetts, Barbara was raised in Lanesville, Gloucester, Massachusetts. She spent her childhood playing in the water and sunning on the rocks. She graduated from Gloucester High School, then set off for California, settling in San Diego.In 1952, while out with some friends at Carl's Dine and Dance, Barbara met her husband, Memo. Although they gave each other fake names, they fell in love and married in 1953. They had a 65 year long amazing partnership, until Memo passed in 2017. They will always be known to some as Johnny and Leah. Barbara raised three daughters and was very involved in all their activities. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Catholic Daughters. She was very committed to the Catholic Daughters' projects and served as the Treasurer. Her ongoing annual project was to collect donations of baby clothes, diapers, toys, etc., to give to expectant mothers in need. Also, each year she and Memo would get, care for, and deliver the lilies needed for Easter services. Her most precious job was guarding the Eucharist each Monday afternoon.Barbara is survived by her daughters, Ciria R. Edwards and her husband George Edwards, and their children George and Aldyn; Leah L. Cruz, and her children Tyler and James, and great-grandson Jack; Maureen S. Cruz and her husband Rick Guana, her daughter Marleana; and her siblings Walter R. McGrath and Sharon Alves.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catholic Daughters at the St. John of the Cross Parish in Lemon Grove.



