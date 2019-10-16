|
Barbara R. Pino August 6, 1945 - October 10, 2019 San Diego Barbara passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in San Diego.She was born in Douglas, Arizona, and lived in Escondido since 1965.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Andy, her three children, Greg (Elizabeth), Andrea (Anthony), Angela (Jesse), and the joy of her life, her four grandchildren, Mykal, Jayden, Kylie and Lexi. She leaves behind her sister, Rosemary Medina, and her brother, Gus (Brenda) Romero, plus various nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, October 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Timothy's in Escondido.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019